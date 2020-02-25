Kawhi Leonard to host Grizzlies At STAPLES Center. The Grizzlies will wan

Clippers and Kawhi Leonard to host Grizzlies At STAPLES Center. The Grizzlies will want to move on from a 105-117 loss to the Los-Angeles Lakers in which Josh Jackson had a great performance with 20 points (9-of-12 shooting), even though he has been struggling this season averaging 1 point. Brandon Clarke was on point last game, providing 14 points (7-of-11 from the field), 4 assists and 8 offensive rebounds.

The Clippers will want to move on from a 103-112 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings, a game in which Ivica Zubac contributed 7 offensive rebounds and 15 rebounds.

Will Kawhi Leonard replicate his 31 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Kings? The Clippers won one out of the 2 times they faced each other this season.

In their last five games, the Clippers grabbed only one win. The Grizzlies have won just 2 of their last 5…