Kida Backs D’Tigers, D’Tigress To Win Medals At Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) president Musa Kida has expressed optimism that the senior men and women basketball teams can end up on the medals table at this year’s Tokyo Olympic games, Completesports.com reports.

Answering questions from journalists recently, Kida said that their going to the Olympics is not just to add to the numbers of participating teams but to shock the world and be amongst the best.

With the current synergy and talents in the teams (D’Tigers and D’Tigress), he is not doubtful that they can compete with the best around the world and fly Nigeria’s flag high in Tokyo.

“D’Tigers and D’Tigresses are teams that have the true spirit of Nigerians in them which is the spirit to win and perform optimally,” Kida said.

“They are going to perform extremely well and may go ahead to shock the world again and this will be an…