Kings At Oracle Arena. The Kings are coming off a 112-103 home win ove

Dubs and Andrew Wiggins to host Kings At Oracle Arena. The Kings are coming off a 112-103 home win over the Los-Angeles Clippers. Kent Bazemore was on point last game, providing 23 points (7-of-13 from the field) and 6 rebounds. Harry Giles III contributed 14 points (6-of-10 shooting) and 12 rebounds.

The Dubs will want to move on from a 101-115 loss at home to the New-Orleans Pelicans, a game in which Kevon Looney had an underwhelming performance with 2 points (1-of-6 FG) and 6 rebounds.

Will Juan Toscano-Anderson replicate his 16 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Pels? This season the Dubs lost all of the 2 head-to-head matchup between the teams. The Kings have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. The Warriors are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

Related: Dubs And Andrew Wiggins To Host Rockets At Oracle Arena

The…