Nets and Caris LeVert to host Magic At Barclays Center. The Nets are coming off a 115-86 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot contributed 21 points (7-of-12 from the field) and 4 threes made.

The Magic will want to move on from a 106-122 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks, a game in which Michael Carter-Williams contributed 5 offensive rebounds and 11 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic was solid with 27 points (12-of-27 shooting), 4 offensive rebounds and 12 rebounds.

Will Taurean Prince replicate his impressive performance from the last game? In their previous matchup as the visiting team, the Nets won. The Magic have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

Magic are averaging 8.564 steals, while the Nets are averaging only 6.673. Limiting this gap in defense will be key for the Nets to…