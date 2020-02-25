Neville Hails Saka’s Great Showing in Arsenal Win Against Everton

Manchester United great Gary Neville has hailed Bukayo Saka’s role in Eddie Nketiah’s goal for Arsenal in the 3-2 home win against Everton on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring for Everton with an over-head kick but the Gunners drew level when Saka produced a wonderful cross from the left after coming on the field for the injured Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal briefly took the lead when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted, only for Richarlison to hit back before the break.

But Neville still reserved some praise for Saka’s wonderful assist in the first half, with the United legend opening up on the goal during the commentary of the clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Neville told Sky Sports: “(Alex) Iwobi goes to sleep a little bit, but he doesn’t do too much wrong. But that cross, wow.

“There is not a lot a defender can do about that and neither can the goalkeeper.

