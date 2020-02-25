Offiong Qualifies For ITTF-Africa Cup Women’s Singles Final

Nigeria’s Edem Offiong has qualified for the women’s singles final, at this year’s ITTF-Africa Top 16 Cup in Tunisia, Completesports.com reports.

In Tuesday’s semi-final, Offiong defeated Helmy Yousra of Egypt four sets to two, to book her place in the final.

After going two sets down, 6-11,14-16, Offiong rallied back to take the next four sets 11-8,11-7,11-7,11-6.

She will now face another Egyptian Dina Meshref in the final.

In the men’s singles semi-final, Nigerian number one Aruna Quadri will face rival Omar Assar of Egypt later on Tuesday.

Assar will hope to stretch his dominance over Quadri as he holds a 9-6 head-to-head lead.

By James Agberebi

