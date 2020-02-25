Pistons At Pepsi Center. The Pistons will want to move on from a 104-107 l

Nuggets and Jamal Murray to host Pistons At Pepsi Center. The Pistons will want to move on from a 104-107 loss to the Portland Trail-Blazers, a game in which Christian Wood contributed 26 points (9-of-15 from the field), 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Nuggets are coming off a 128-116 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul Millsap managed 25 points (9-of-11 shooting), 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Nikola Jokic contributed 24 points (11-of-14 FG), 6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Paul Millsap delivered the goods last game sinking 25 points and driving his team to a win against the T-wolves. Can he do it again? The former game between the two ended up in a loss on the road for the Nuggets. The Pistons are currently on a 5 game cold streak.

Related: Nuggets And Nikola Jokic To Host Lakers At Pepsi Center

Both are expected to be mostly healthy, We expect to see a better shooting game by the Nuggets, who have been averaging…