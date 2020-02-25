Siasia Hopeful Of Raising N36.4m CAS Appeal Fee Before March 19

Samson Siasia says he’s is confident of raising the 100,000 Swiss Francs (N36.4m) appeal fee demanded by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, before his appeal on the FIFA life ban from football and $50.000 fine over allegations of complicity in match fixing could be entertained, Completesports.com reports.

“At the moment, not much has really come in. But I’m confident that before this month (February) ends, individuals and corporate bodies who want to render financial assistance would be able to respond positively,” Siasia told Completesports.com.

“There are promises here and there. And, of course, you know the situation in the country at the moment. But I still remain optimistic, given their words of promises that at most, by this February ending, I should be able to get enough financial assistance to sort things out”.

Asked about the allegations of his involvement in a match fixing, Siasia reacted sharply.

