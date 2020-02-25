Mavs and Tim Hardaway Jr. to host Timberwolves At American Airlines Center. The T-wolves will want to move on from a 116-128 loss to the Denver Nuggets in which despite not having such a great season, Kelan Martin showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 21 points (7-of-15 FG) and 3 threes made.

Jordan McLaughlin had a great performance with 15 points (5-of-9 from the field) and 10 assists, even though he has been struggling this season averaging 3 points. The Mavs will want to move on from a 107-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in which Tim Hardaway Jr. got in 33 points (11-of-22 FG), 5 assists and 6 threes made.

Related: Mavs And Kristaps Porzingis To Host Kings At American Airlines Center

Will Tim Hardaway Jr. replicate his 33 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Hawks? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Mavs won at home. The…