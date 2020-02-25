UCL Round of 16: Bayern Outclass Chelsea As Barcelona Hold Napoli

German champions Bayern Munich thrashed 10-man Chelsea 3-0 in their Champions League first-leg round of 16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Chelsea’s heaviest ever margin of defeat in a home game in European competition.

Also Read: Europa League: Dennis To Miss Man United Clash Due To Injury

After a goalless first half, Bayern turned up the style in the second half and scored three goals through Serge Gnabry who had a brace and Robert Lewandowski.

Gnabry opened scoring in 50th minute as he tapped home Lewandowski’s cutback.

Just four minutes later Gnabry got his second off another assist from Lewandowski, who laid the ball into his path before he placed his left-foot strike beyond the reach of Willy Caballero.

And in the 76th minute Lewandowski got on the score sheet as he tapped into an empty net from an Alphonse Davies low cross.

With seven minutes remaining in the…