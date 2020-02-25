Wilder To Sack Coach Who Threw In The Towel Against Fury

Deontay Wilder will part company with coach Mark Breland after he threw in the towel in the seventh round of his defeat by Tyson Fury.

Breland has been widely praised for his decision as Wilder took a beating in the corner of the ring having been dropped twice earlier in the fight

But head trainer Jay Deas later said he disagreed with the move – and Wilder has backed up his cornerman.

After confirming he will exercise his right to a trilogy fight with Fury, Wilder revealed he is ready to change his coaching team.

“I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional,” Wilder told Yahoo.

“It is not an emotional thing, it’s a principal thing. We’ve talked about this situation many, many years before this even happened. I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same…