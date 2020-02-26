Cavaliers and Tristan Thompson to host 76ers At Quicken Loans Arena. The Sixers are coming off a 129-112 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. Joel Embiid contributed 49 points (17-of-24 from the field), 3 assists and 4 offensive rebounds.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 125-119 home win over the Miami Heat. Kevin Porter got in 30 points (9-of-18 shooting), 3 assists and 3 offensive rebounds. Andre Drummond ended last game with 13 points (5-of-14 shooting) and 6 rebounds.

Related: Cavaliers And Collin Sexton To Host Hawks At Quicken Loans Arena

Will Kevin Porter replicate his 30-point performance in the last game’s win over the Heat? This season the Cavaliers lost all of the 3 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Sixers has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Out of the last 5 games the 76ers played, they came out victorious 4 times. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The…