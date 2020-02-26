Ajayi Gets High Rating In West Brom Win vs Preston

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi got a very high rating following his impressive performance for West Bromwich Albion, in their 2-0 win against Preston North End at the Hawthorns on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Ajayi put up an impressive performance for the Baggies who took their points to 69 and stretch their lead on the log to seven points ahead of Leeds.

And following the ratings of West Brom players by Birmingham Mail, Ajayi got eight out of 10.

He was one of six players who were rated eight for their performance.

It was his 33rd league appearance for West Brom this season with five goals.

Commenting on his performance, Birmingham Mail wrote: “Cool as you like for the most part, against ageing forward Nugent and narrow forward Maguire. Only really had a physical presence to concern himself with when Stockley entered the fray late on. A…