Lakers and Anthony Davis to host Pelicans At STAPLES Center. The Pelicans are coming off a 115-101 home win over the Golden-State Warriors. Zion Williamson was on point last game, providing 28 points (13-of-20 FG), 6 offensive rebounds and 7 rebounds.

The Lakers are coming off a 114-112 home win over the Boston Celtics. LeBron James ended last game with 29 points (9-of-19 from the field), 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Anthony Davis ended last game with 32 points (10-of-25 FG), 3 assists and 6 offensive rebounds.

Will Anthony Davis replicate his 32 pts, 13 rebs performance in last game’s win over the Celtics? This season, the Lakers claimed 2 wins in the 2 times they met head-to-head. The Lakers have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams

Related: Lakers And Anthony Davis To Host Grizzlies At STAPLES Center

The Lakers will attempt to keep their momentum going, having won 5 of their last 5…