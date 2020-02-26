Anyanacho, Edem Hailed by Dare For Bagging Tokyo 2020 Spots

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has applauded Elizabeth Anyanacho (pictured above), who is the first Nigerian female to qualify for the Olympics Taekwondo event in 16 years and second female ever Taekwondo Olympian for Nigeria, as well as table tennis player Offiong Edem.

Dare said Anyanacho and Edem’s qualification has further raised the hope of Team Nigeria’s good outing at the the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also Read: Rohr Faces Selection Headache Ahead Super Eagles – Sierra Leone Clashes

The Minister also reiterated the need to catch athletes at a very young age considering the fact that Anyanacho, who has been part of an active high performance taekwondo programme aimed at producing international champions and Olympians, started Taekwondo at the age of 15 . She is making history at 20 as the second female to fly the Green-White-Green flag at the Olympics since Athens…