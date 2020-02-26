Austin JJ Okocha Joins BetKing Celebrate 2nd Year Anniversary In Nigeria

The Elegbata Sports Complex in Lagos was agog with music and entertaining football over the weekend when team Bluebloods took on team Kingmakers as Nigeria’s most enterprising bookmaker BetKing, celebrated its second year anniversary with a family novelty match.

Team Bluebloods consisting of staff of BetKing was a statement to the ideology of the brand that its commitment to royalty and loyalty was unquestionable, this ideology was also demonstrated in the name of the opposing team, Kingmakers comprising of Agents who are partners with the brand in enthroning Kings in the land.

The occasion was graced by the King himself ex-Nigerian international Austin JJ Okocha who was at hand to get the ball rolling at kick-off. The Nigerian Superstar has been the brand ambassador for BetKing from its launch back in 2018. He took to his social media page to congratulate the brand for a job well done in such a short period of time in the Nigerian market.

Related: BetKing Making A…