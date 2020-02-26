Babayaro Questions Yobo’s Appointment As Super Eagles Assistant Coach

Former Chelsea defender Celestine Babayaro has said that while he welcomes ex-players being involved in Nigeria coaching set-up he questions Joseph Yobo’s credentials.

His comments come after his former international team-mate and ex-Everton star Yobo was appointed as assistant coach of the Super Eagles two weeks ago.

Babayaro, who won an Olympic gold medal with Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, said any such appointment must be backed by requisite qualifications.

The duo were in the Nigeria squad at both the 2002 World Cup and two years later at the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia

“From my point of view as an ex player I think he is a good appointment probably done in a wrong way,” the 41-year-old, who is now an agent, told BBC Sport.



Read Also: Ferdinand: Eze Can Fit Into Premier League Top Six Clubs

“I’m not sure if he’s got his badges but if you are trying to appoint someone you make sure…