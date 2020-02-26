Balogun Urges Wigan Teammates to Brace Up For Reading Clash

Leon Balogun has urged his team-mates at Wigan Athletic to be ready for whatever Reading come up with when the two clubs meet in Wednesday’s SkyBet Championship game at the Madejski Stadium, Completesports.com reports

The Super Eagles central defender made his second league start in a SkyBet Championship encounter which saw Wigan pick up a 1-0 win over visitors, Millwall last Saturday.

Also Read: Aribo Targets 5th Europa Goal As Rangers Face Home Side SC Braga

And not only did Balogun make the starting line-up, the German-born Nigerian centre-back went on to see out the whole duration of the game at the DW Stadium.

Speaking on Latics TV after his first victory and first home start in a Latics shirt, Balogun said that he and everyone of his teammates must ‘trust in the process’.

“The next challenge comes on Wednesday and hopefully we can step up to the challenge against Reading like we did against…