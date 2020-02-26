Clippers At Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns are coming off a 131-11

Suns and Devin Booker to host Clippers At Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns are coming off a 131-111 home win over the Utah Jazz. Devin Booker was on point last game, providing 24 points (8-of-18 shooting) and 10 assists. Ricky Rubio was on point last game, providing 22 points (6-of-13 shooting), 11 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Clippers are coming off a 124-97 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Montrezl Harrell ended last game with 22 points (9-of-11 from the field) and 2 blocks. Will Kelly Oubre Jr. replicate his 18-point performance in the last game’s win over the Jazz?

The Suns won one out of the 2 times they faced each other this season. The Clippers have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries. Clippers are averaging 48.246 rebounds, while the…