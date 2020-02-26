Eze Bags Assist; Helps QPR Beat Rooney’s Derby County

Eberechi Eze had an assist as Queens Park Rangers defeated visiting Derby County 2-1 in the Championship on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Eze provided set up Ilias Chair who scored QPR’s second goal with 15 minutes remaining in the game.

It was Eze’s seventh assist in 35 Championship games for QPR this season.

Grant Hall had given QPR the lead before Martyn Waghorn equalised for Derby in the 43rd minute.

Eze’s Nigerian teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel was in action while England legend Wayne Rooney featured for Derby County.

QPR are now unbeaten in four consecutive games, winning two and drawing two.

They are currently 12th on 46 points, 10 points away from the Championship play-off spot.

And at the Hawthorns, Semi Ajayi was in action for West Bromwich Albion who beat Preston North End 2-0.

The win saw West Brom stretch their lead at…