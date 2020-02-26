Ferdinand: Eze Can Fit Into Premier League Top Six Clubs

Eberechi Eze has been backed by Queens Park Rangers director of football, Les Ferdinand to play for a top Premier League club in future.

Eze, 21, has been in exciting form for Rangers this season, captivating the fans with his contributions in front of goal.

He was linked with several clubs in the English top-flight during the January transfer window with Ferdinand confirming rejected offers for the Anglo-Nigerian.

With QPR 10 points adrift of the Championship play-off zone, the former Premier League star admitted it will be tough for the club to keep Eze at Loftus Road in the summer.

“It’s going to be very difficult. When you have a player of his quality doing well in your team nobody wants to see him go,” Ferdinand told FootballLondon.

“I had to fend off a few offers in the January window and, I’m sure if he continues to play in the manner he is playing and adds a few more goals to his game, I’m expecting us to get offers in during the summer.



