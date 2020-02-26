Football Deep Into City’s Landscape And History

My media tour of Spain – the land of Laliga Santander has started in earnest and Valencia is the first port of call by us journalists from different parts of the world.

You willreas here, an interesting piece about the city of Valencia and its iconic football club, Valencia CF, as contained in a media pack provided to us.

Talking about the illustrious history of Valencia CF, Nigerian Laliga fans will be happy to recall that their compatriot – a certain Sunday Stephen, once played for this club.

‘Sunny’ as he was popularly known during his time in Spain, played for Valencia from 2007 to 2011. He won the Copa del Rey title in his first season at the club. The midfielder represented Spain at youth levels before earning one senior international cap for Nigeria against Guinea in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

Aside Sunny, some other African players have featured for Valencia CF, including; Ayman Abdennour (Tunisia), Ivan Salvador (Equatorial Guinea),…