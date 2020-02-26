How My Transfer From Barcelona To Arsenal Broke Down

Spain’s 2010 World Cup winner David Villa has revealed why his move from Barcelona to Arsenal failed to materialise in 2013.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Villa in January 2013 under former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Six months later, Villa joined Atletico Madrid for one season before moving to New York City for four seasons. He retired from playing last December at the age of 38 after a season in Japan playing for Vissel Kobe.

“We were in a lot of meetings and a lot of calls,” Villa told Spanish football expert Guillem Balague for BBC Sport.

“I felt 90% in that moment that I [would] go to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.

“But in that moment we didn’t arrive to the deal, Atletico Madrid arrived and in three or four days fixed everything.

“I don’t know what would have happened if I’d signed for Arsenal. I’m very happy that I signed…