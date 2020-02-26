Hornets and Malik Monk to host Knicks At Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets will want to move on from an 80-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in which, despite not having such a great season, Jalen McDaniels showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Despite not having such a great season, Caleb Martin showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 3 threes made. The Knicks will want to move on from a 112-123 loss to the Houston Rockets in which Mitchell Robinson contributed 5 offensive rebounds, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Will Miles Bridges replicate his 17 point performance in last game’s loss to the Pacers? 2 out of the 2 times they played this season, the Hornets came out triumphant. The Hornets has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

Related: Hornets And Miles Bridges Will Host…