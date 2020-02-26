Lewandowski Out of Bayern-Chelsea UCL 2nd-leg Clash With Leg Injury

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the second leg round of 16 Champions League clash with Chelsea due to a leg injury.

The Bundesliga champions made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday.

“Robert Lewandowski fractured the tibia where it meets the left knee joint during yesterday’s 3-0 victory at Chelsea,” a statement by the club reads.

“This is the result of an examination carried out by Bayern chief medical officer Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt upon the team’s return from London on Wednesday.

“After 10 days of immobilisation in a cast, he will start rehab. The striker will be out for around four weeks.”

Lewandowski set up Serge Gnabry twice before adding a third in Bayern’s 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The injury is likely to see him miss the next six games,…