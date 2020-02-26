Manchester City Appeal UEFA European Ban To CAS

Premier League champions Manchester City has filed an official appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a two-season ban from European competitions.

City were handed the ban and fined £24.9m on February 14 for “serious breaches” of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play and club licensing regulations, after being found guilty by an Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

Also Read: Simon Nominated For Nantes February Player Award

According to a statement by UEFA, City “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016”.

Theu were also found guilty of “failing to cooperate in the investigation by the CFCB” and will be banned from Europe in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

The club immediately made clear their intentions to challenge that ruling, saying in a statement at the time that they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the verdict,…