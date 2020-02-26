Matic Set To Leave Man United In Summer After Contract Expiration

Serbian star Nemanja Matic will leave Manchester United in the summer when his contract expires, according to reports.

Matic has had a difficult season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making just 22 appearances.

Also Read: Fury Promoter Warren Says Unification Fight Against Joshua Possible

Although he has featured in all three of United’s last matches in all competitions.

But according to Calcio Mercato he is still expecting to leave at the end of the season with his contract set to run out.

His agents have already been offering him around to a series of clubs as a result of his impending departure.

He has been offered to three sides in Italy as they look to find a future for the 31-year-old.

AC Milan have already turned down the opportunity to sign him due to his €10million-a-year (£8.3m) salary.

Juventus are also in the mix, although they have delayed negotiations while they come up with their plans for…