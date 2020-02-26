Spurs and Dejounte Murray to host Mavs At; T Center. The Mavs are coming off a 139-123 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had an underwhelming performance with 2 points (1-of-2 shooting) and 6 rebounds. Luka Doncic contributed 20 points (7-of-16 FG), 7 assists and 9 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 23 points (8-of-14 from the field) and 3 threes made.

Will Rudy Gay replicate his impressive performance from the last game? The Spurs didn’t win any of the 2 times they met up throughout the season. The Mavericks has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. The Spurs have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Mavericks are averaging 15.207 threes made, while the Spurs are averaging only 10.436. Limiting this gap in the three-point shooting will be key…