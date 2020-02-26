Rohr Faces Selection Headache Ahead Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is facing a selection headache ahead of the team’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double header against Sierra Leone next month, Completesports.com reports.

And the area the Franco-German tactician has major problem is in the attack where as many as eleven forward players are presently shining for their respective clubs.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Josh Maja, Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Cyril Dessers and Henry Onyekuru are doing well.

Osimhen has been in the form of his life since joining Lille from Sporting Charleroi of Belgium last summer, netting 18 goals and making six assists in 36 games in all competitions.

In all competitions, Simon has hit the back of the net on nine occasions while setting up eight other goals in 28 appearances for Nantes where he is currently on loan from…