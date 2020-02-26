Warren Says Unification Fight Against Joshua Possible 

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says if fans want to see a unification fight with Anthony Joshua it can be made.

The British heavyweights now hold all of the division’s belts between them, after Fury secured a knock out win against Deontay Wilder, 34, to claim the WBC title.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said “let’s give the fans what they want”.

And Warren told BBC Sport: “Of course we want to see the fight. We’ve been trying to make it for two years.”

“Hearn kept saying was it’s got to be 70/30 [the purse] in favour of AJ and so on and so forth.

“The tables have turned now. I have no problem with 50/50. I think Tyson would deserve more but 50/50, no problem.

“This is about the boxers and more importantly the fans. If they want to see the fight we will make it happen.

“In the meantime Eddie…