Zenera Golfer Eze Turns Pro, Gets Official Endorsement

After years of training, consistency and dedication, Zenera Consulting’s protégé on the golf scene, Monday Eze, has officially joined the league of professional golfers in Nigeria.

Eze, who has been under the tutelage, mentorship and sponsorship of the Branding and Advertising firm, was on Friday, 21st February2020, formally inducted into the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria after emerging victorious in the Qualifying Exams.

For four years, the organisation invested in Eze through several trainings to London, Kenya and other countries. They also sponsored his competitions as an amateur golfer within and out of Nigeria.

Apart from rendering financial support, Zenera has also committed to his character development, helping him imbibe values that are in tandem with the organisation’s core value system encapsulated in the BOLD SPIRIT.

With this new feat, Eze officially becomes eligible to play professionally, take up a coaching role or manage golf courses….