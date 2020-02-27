All You Need to Know About Chukwueze’s Villarreal CF

The press tour of Laliga is in full swing, and our next stop will surely interest Nigerian fans. It’s Villarreal CF, the club of young Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze.

The talented 20 year old has been living his dream in Laliga since making his debut for Villarreal CF on 4 November 4, 2018.

The young Super Eagles winger played his 50th Laliga game last Sunday – February 23, 2020 when they lost 3-1 to home side Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitan.

There will be more to talk about Chukwueze and Villarreal after our press trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica. Be on the lookout here on Completesports.com and Complete Sports daily newspaper.

Ahead of my visit to Villarreal, read below, the the other interesting things you need to know about the club.

Villarreal CF have become a staple of LaLiga Santander over the past couple of decades, evolving into one of the most competitive Spanish clubs since their first…