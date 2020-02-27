Aribo Targets 5th Europa Goal As Rangers Face Home Side SC Braga

Joe Aribo will on Wednesday be looking to score his fifth goal in 13 Europa League outings for Glasgow Rangers who will visit SC Braga of Portugal at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo scored a superb goal for Rangers in their Europa League first leg round of 32 clash against Braga at the Ibrox Stadium last Thursday to increase his tally to four goals in 12 matches.

Also Read: Lampard: Bayern Munich Taught Chelsea A Harsh Lesson

The Super Eagles attacking midfielder dribbled from outside the box before cutting to his left to finish off an equalizer for the Gers who eventually came out 3-2 winners.

After inspiring the Gers to a comeback victory against Braga, Aribo continued his brilliant form in front of goal in a 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game.

The Nigeria international netted his second goal in two games in a row to help the Gers bag a point…