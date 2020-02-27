Balogun Celebrates Struggling Wigan’s Win At Reading 

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has celebrated Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 win at Reading on Wednesday in the Championship, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun made his fourth appearance for Wigan since joining them on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

Also Read: Akpeyi Has The Team’s Full Support Despite Recent Blunder- Cardoso

The win means relegation threatened Wigan are unbeaten in their last four games, winning two and drawing two.

Amd reacting to the win Balogun wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “Plus three we march on!”

Wigan are still in the relegation zone in 22nd position on 37 points, in the 24-team league table.



By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…