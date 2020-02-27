Balogun Stars As Wigan Beat Reading; Keep Back-to-back Clean Sheets

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun helped Wigan Athletic keep a clean sheet again, following their 3-0 win at Reading in Wednesday’s Championship game, Completesports.com reports.

On Saturday, Balogun was in action for Wigan and helped in stopping Millwall from breaching their defence as they ran out 1-0 victors.

The game against Reading was Balogun’s fourth since joining Wigan on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window.

Wednesday’s win means Wigan are unbeaten in their last four Championship games.

Kieffer Moore opened scoring for Wigan on 23 minutes before Jamal Lowe made it 2-0 on 67 minutes.

And in the 90th minute Michael Jacobs scored to put the Baggies 3-0 ahead.

Wigan are still in the relegation zone in 22nd position on 37 points, in the 24-team league table.

By James Agberebi

