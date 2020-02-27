Bayern Munich Taught Chelsea A Harsh Lesson

Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to take an understanding of the levels required to play in the Champions League knockout stages from their humbling defeat to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea lost 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie against the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, with Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski on target at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had periods of pressure but overall rarely tested Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, with Chelsea’s misery compounded when Marcos Alonso saw red after a VAR check for violent conduct in the closing stages.

Chelsea head coach Lampard acknowledged he learned plenty about his team from the match and said there are vital lessons to be taken on board.

That’s football at this level,” Lampard told a news conference. “The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic, they’re a really strong team, I was aware of that.

“Unless we were to get everything right and bang on, it was going to be tough. We didn’t get everything bang on….