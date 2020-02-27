Dessers Gets Nigerian Passport, Set For Super Eagles Debut

Heracles Almelo of Holland forward Cyriel Dessers has obtained a Nigerian passport paving the way for his invitation to the Super Eagles for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers according to a report in fcupdate.nl was issued the passport on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was born in Leuven to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother.



Read Also: Lacazette: Saka Is Premier League Best Young Player

He is now expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the games against Sierra Leone after pledging his allegiance to the three-time African champions.

Dessers is currently the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals in 24 appearances.

The Super Eagles top Group L after winning their opening two games against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for…