Europa League: Ighalo Makes First Man United Start Vs Club Brugge

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has been handed his first start by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for tonight’s Europa League clash against Club Brugge, reports Completesports.com.

Solskjaer make seven changes to the side that played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Round of 32 fixture last week.

Ighalo, who joined the Red Devils on a loan in January from Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua will be looking to score his first goal for the club.

Bruno Fernandes also gets the nod for Manchester United in the No. 10 role, after featuring as a substitute in the first leg in Belgium.

The Portuguese playmaker is flanked by Daniel James and Juan Mata, with Mason Greenwood, who started in the weekend win against Watford, dropping to the bench.

In midfield, Scott McTominay starts for the Red Devils , having marked his return from injury with a substitute appearance at the weekend. The academy graduate is…