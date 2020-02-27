Europa League: Ighalo Scores First Man United Goal; Moses In Action For Inter

Odion Ighalo scored on his first start as Manchester United thrashed Club Brugge in their Europa League Round of 32 fixture at the Old Trafford on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

With Bruno Fernandes firing the English side ahead after 27 minutes of action, the ex-Nigeria international found himself in the right place at the right time to prod home Juan Mata’s assist.

Fernandes twisted and turned on the edge of the area before floating a lofted throughball down the right side of the box for Mata. The ex-Chelsea man cut it back and the Nigerian is quickest to react to score from close range in the 34th minute.

Scott Mctomiway added the third four minutes from time.

Fred scored twice after the break to make the scoreline more emphatic for the home team.

At the Giuseppe Meaza Stadium, Victor Moses featured for 90 minutes in Inter Milan’s 2-1 home win against Bulgarian club Ludogorets.

