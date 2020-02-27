Thunder and Danilo Gallinari to host Kings At Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Kings are coming off a 112-94 home win over the Golden-State Warriors. Harrison Barnes got in 21 points (9-of-12 from the field).

The Thunder are coming off a 124-122 home win over the Chicago Bulls. Danilo Gallinari contributed 24 points (8-of-16 FG) and 5 threes made. Chris Paul managed 19 points (7-of-15 FG), 9 assists and 2 steals.

Chris Paul delivered the goods last game sinking 19 points and driving his team to a win against the Bulls. Can he do it again? The Thunder won one out of the 2 times they faced each other this season. The Thunder are on a hot streak, with 4 wins in their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Thunder are much better at free throw shooting than the Kings; the Thunder rank No. 3 in free throws made, while the Kings…