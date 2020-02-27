76ers and Joel Embiid to host Knicks At Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks will want to move on from a 101-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in which Mitchell Robinson ended last game with 12 points (5-of-7 from the field), 7 offensive rebounds and 16 rebounds. Bobby Portis had 17 points (8-of-11 from the field).

The Sixers will want to move on from a 94-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game in which Shake Milton got in 20 points (8-of-14 from the field), 4 assists and 4 threes made.

Will Shake Milton replicate his 20 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Cavaliers? The 76ers have won 3 out of the 3 games between these teams this season. The Sixers has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

In their last five games, the Knicks grabbed only one win. Both are expected to be mostly healthy. The…