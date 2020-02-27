Lacazette: Saka Is Premier League Best Young Player

Alexandre Lacazette has praised teammate Bukayo Saka as the best young player in the Premier League.

The Arsenal striker spoke as the teenage wideman outlined the story behind his determination to reach the first team – as his junior teammates fell by the wayside.

Saka, 18, has provided nine assists so far this season, the most recent of which enabled Lacazette to give the Gunners the edge in their Europa League tie against Olympiakos.

With the two teams set to meet at the Emirates on Thursday night, Lacazette said: “He’s really good. I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league.

“Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you can see the quality he has and he’s humble. The best thing for him is to be involved.

“He wants to work, he accepts criticism because he wants to improve.”

Asked what places…