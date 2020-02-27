Ndidi Back In Leicester Training Ahead Norwich City Clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi is back in training, ahead of Friday’s Premier League game at Norwich City.

Ndidi has been out with a knee injury since late January, but is now nearing a return to competitive action.

The 23-year-old had an operation and, following a spell on the sidelines, is now back in training with the rest of the squad at Belvoir Drive, ahead of Friday’s visit to Carrow Road (8pm kick-off).

“Wilf Ndidi has been training so we’ll see how he is on Friday,” Rodgers revealed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.



“But if he’s not right for this week we’ll look for next week, which is good news for us. We have to be cautious. We don’t want to lose him again.

“When he came back it was deemed he was fit and he felt good, but he had a slight reaction, so…