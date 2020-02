Watch this video and enjoy a ‘peek’ into the dressing room of Estadio Ciutat de Valencia – the home ground of Laliga Santander club, Levante UD, where Nigeria’s and Complete Sports’ veteran journalist Mumini Alao stopped over during his tour of Spain. It’s all about pleasant memories of Obafemi ‘Obagol’ Martins and Moses Simon.

