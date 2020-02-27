Oshonaike To Retire From Table Tennis After Tokyo Olympics 

Veteran Nigerian women’s table tennis player Funke Oshonaike has revealed she will retire from the sport after this year’s Tokyo Olympic games, Completesports.com reports.

Oshonaike disclosed this after the conclusion of the ITTF-Africa Top 16 Cup in Tunisia.

“I enjoyed every day I spent at the Games Village (at her Olympic debut in Atlanta 1996), it was an experience I will always cherish because it shows how the world should look like, everybody is the same,” Oshonaike, who is set to mame her seventh appearance at the Olympics, was quoted on ITTF-Africa’s Twitter handle.

“We share things and we unite in the Village. I look at that experience at what the world should look like. I am hoping that the power of sport will help to heal the wounds of the world.

“For me I will be quitting but I want to use this my last experience to inspire and motivate young girls that you can achieve whatever you desire…