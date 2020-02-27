Ramos Sent Off As Man City Edge Madrid At Bernabeu 

Second half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne saw Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League first leg round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City become the third English team after Arsenal and Liverpool to win at the Bernabeu.

After a cagey first half, Madrid took advantage of a defensive mix-up between Rodri and Nicolas Otamendi to take the lead on 60 minutes Vinicius Junior raced towards goal before neatly squaring for Isco to slot home.

Sergio Ramos shot over as Real Madrid looked to double their advantage but City equalised 12 minutes before time when Jesus nodded in from close range off De Bruyne’s cross.

In the 83rd minute City were awarded a penalty which De Bruyne converted after substitute Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the box.

It got even…