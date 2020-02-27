Saka Nominated For Arsenal’s February Player Award

Bukayo Saka has been nominated for Arsenal’s February Player of the Month award, Completesports.com reports.

Arsenal published the names of the four-man nominees on their official website on Thursday.

Also Read: Man United Invite Fury To Share His Unique Life Story With Squad

It is Saka’s third straight nomination after being listed for the December and January awards which he lost out.

He will contest the February award with David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkodran Mustafi.

Commenting on Saka’s impressive performance in February, the club wrote: “How about Bukayo Saka, whose breakout season shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to impress out of position at left back.

“The teenager claimed assists against Newcastle, Olympiacos and Everton to make it 10 for the campaign so far.”

The winner of this month’s award will be voted for by fans of the club.



By James Agberebi

4 Secrets…