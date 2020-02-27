Simon Nominated For Nantes February Player Award

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes February Player of The Month award, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday.

Also Read: Rohr Faces Selection Headache Ahead Super Eagles – Sierra Leone Clashes

Simon was one of Nantes’ most outstanding performers this month with his nomination not coming as a surprise.

In February, he found the back of the net two times, scored his side’s goal in their 2-1 home loss against PSG.

And he also got on the score sheet, netting one of Nantes’ goals in the 3-3 draw at Dijon.

Also, he was voted Nantes Man of The Match in the games against PSG and Dijon.

Other players nominated for the award are Kader Bamba, Louza Imran and Pallois Nicolas.

The winner of the award will be decided by fans of the club.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a…