Warriors and Damion Lee to host Lakers At Oracle Arena. The Lakers are coming off a 118-109 home win over the New-Orleans Pelicans. Anthony Davis was solid with 21 points (6-of-21 shooting), 3 assists and 6 offensive rebounds. LeBron James had 40 points (17-of-27 shooting), 6 assists and 8 rebounds.

The Warriors will want to move on from a 94-112 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings, a game in which Marquese Chriss provided his team with 21 points (8-of-10 shooting), 3 assists and 10 rebounds.

Will Marquese Chriss replicate his 21 pts, 10 rebs performance in last game’s loss to the Kings? The Dubs didn’t win any of the 2 times they met up throughout the season. The Lakers have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

The Dubs seem to be on a losing streak, having been defeated five games straight. Out of the…