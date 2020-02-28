Akpeyi Has The Team’s Full Support Despite Recent Blunder- Cardoso

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has come under the spotlight following his recent blunder, and one of his teammates has since come to his defence.

All eyes will be on Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s selection for this weekend’s high-stakes Soweto Derby, when it comes to the battle between Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune.

The two shotstoppers have sparked a massive debate amongst fans and pundits, who have weighed in on who should get the nod to play against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The Nigerian international has faced widespread condemnation following a costly mistake that ultimately led to Amakhosi’s defeat to Maritzburg United a fortnight ago.

However, defender Daniel Cardoso has joined in on the defence of the 33-year-old, insisting that the team remains confident in his ability in spite of the criticism levelled against him.

“I’ve made blunders, I know how it feels. He has the team’s full…